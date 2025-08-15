The forward joined Aston Villa from Everton last summer

Preston North End are among a pack of clubs to express an interest in Aston Villa attacker Lewis Dobbin, it’s understood.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at West Brom and Norwich City. He made 18 appearances for the Baggies and 11 for the Canaries - scoring two goals for the latter. Dobbin is expected to secure a loan move away from Villa Park imminently, having joined the club from Everton last summer.

Villa paid a reported £9m to secure his services, with midfielder Tim Iroegbunam moving in the opposite direction for the same reported fee. Dobbin had a loan spell with Derby County, in League One, during the 2022/23 campaign. He made 54 appearances for the Rams, scoring five goals and assisting six.

During his loan spell at Carrow Road - which was cut short due to a calf strain - former head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup said he wanted to bring Dobbin back to the club this summer. However, the Canaries relieved Thorup of his duties in late April and moved to appoint Bristol City boss Liam Manning.

Thorup had said: "Of course. We have to wait and see what things will be going on this summer. For him, he could see that that he was developing, and he was doing it fast. He was actually doing very, very well here towards the end based on 10 games, which is positive.

“I think what he gave to the team in many ways was really positive. We will sit down with him and his agents and his people to go through if there are any opportunities for him to actually stay with us, continue, or be here on a loan spell next season. I think it's realistic that we have those conversations."

