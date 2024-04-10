Milutin Osmajic inspired Preston North End to victory over Huddersfield Town. (Image: CameraSport - Dave Howarth)

Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic scored a remarkable hat-trick in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town.

After being introduced on 76 minutes, with the score 1-1 at Deepdale in a 'must win' game according to manager Ryan Lowe, Osmajic scored three goals in the space of seven minutes. He converted from Duane Holmes' cross, slotted home after Alan Browne's through ball and swept in from Mads Frokjaer's cross.

And in doing so, Osmajic become only the third Preston player to score a hat-trick in the Championship for the Lilywhites. The last person to do that was Jon Parkin, in an incredible 6-4 win at Leeds United - whom PNE were 1-4 down against, back in September 2010.

Prior to that, Richard Cresswell netted three first half goals at Deepdale, in an eventual 3-2 win over Sunderland. That clash took place in January 2005. The history books will need to be delved into, to work out whether Osmajic's hat-trick is the quickest by any PNE player ever.