Lewis Leigh is on loan at Crewe Alexandra from Preston North End. (Image: CameraSport - Dave Howarth)

Crewe Alexandra's on-loan Preston North End midfielder Lewis Leigh has apologised to Crewe Alexandra for his red card.

The 20-year-old is on loan at Gresty Road until the end of the 2023/24 season. Alex are battling for a League Two play-off spot and are only six points off of the automatic promotion places. They recorded a 1-0 win at Morecambe on Tuesday night, with Elliott Nevitt scoring in the 70th minute. Crewe, however, had to defend their narrow lead with 10 men after Leigh was dismissed.

He was given a straight red card for a 'wild' tackle on Joel Senior and that will see him miss the remaining games of the season. Crewe have Grimsby Town, Wrexham and Colchester United to play in the regular campaign. Leigh could return in time for the play-offs, should Lee Bell’s team finish anywhere between fourth and seventh.

“Massive win!!,” said Leigh in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Unbelievable support from start to finish. Got to say sorry to the fans and the boys, I’ll learn and be behind them for the remaining games.”

Crewe is Leigh's second loan club of the season, after spending the first part of the campaign at National League outfit Bromley. He made 13 appearances for the Greater London based side. At Crewe he has appeared 14 times, earning four starts and ten outings from off the bench.