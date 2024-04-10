Ryan Lowe isn't downplaying Preston North End's clash with Norwich City. (Image: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Ryan Lowe has refused to play down the importance of Preston North End's crunch clash with Norwich City this weekend - in what could be the game biggest of the season.

North End kept themselves within touching distance of the Championship play-offs, after coming from behind to defeat Huddersfield Town. Josh Koroma opened the scoring for the Terriers, but Will Keane got PNE back on level terms - before Milutin Osmajic scored a hat-trick in the final six minutes plus stoppage time.

This weekend’s opponents, Norwich, hold the fourth and final play-off spot - but dropped two points in midweek after drawing to Sheffield Wednesday. The Norfolk outfit took a two goal lead inside 16 minutes, after goals from Josh Sargent and Borja Sainz, but Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith netted for the Owls in the final 15 minutes.

Saturday’s match could see PNE go to within two points of Norwich, whilst also possessing a game in hand - which is away to Southampton. A positive result could leave North End on the cusp of the play-off places..

"It does set it up," said Lowe. "It's a big game. We need everyone onside. We are going to give it everything, because needs must. Norwich are a fantastic, well-coached team with unbelievable players. They had a bit of a kick in the teeth, conceding late to draw (at Sheffield Wednesday). It's about what we do on Saturday afternoon and if we do manage to get three points, with a game in hand, who knows? We will just keep going.

“It's massively important. I am not going to play it down. It might be the biggest one so far, but teams have still got to play tomorrow. I think Hull play Middlesbrough, so we'll see where it is at. It's out of our hands, really, in terms of what other teams have got - points wise. I just want us to stay in the mix and hopefully people are looking down on us, and things can change.

“The small points target we are trying to get to, if we can keep climbing and get that, with five games to go, who knows? We are up against some good teams, of course, but we need to give it everything. And I am sure the players will, the staff will and hopefully the fans can give us everything as well."