Just under 15,000 fans packed in to Deepdale to witness Preston North End come from behind to defeat Huddersfield Town in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday night.

Josh Koroma gave the Terriers a lead in the first period by scoring three minutes before the half-time whistle. Will Keane settled any nerves however by scoring from 12-yards eight minutes in to the second-half. It was then the late late show as striker Milutin Osmajic scored in the 84th, 87th and 92nd minute to ensure victory.

The result kept PNE in the play-off race in what was being described as a must-win before kick-off. Norwich City could only be held by Sheffield Wednesday as they squandered a two goal lead whilst Coventry City were defeated by Southampton.

The latest league standings have North End five points off of Norwich with a game in hand to play which comes against the Saints next week. North End could drop a place his evening however as Middlesbrough and Hull City face off at the MKM Stadium and should any team win that one then they would be overtaken.

North End have a crucial home match against Norwich City up next with their other home game being against Leicester City on Friday, April 29. This was the final midweek home game of the campaign for North End, and the supporters made for a good atmosphere as they cheered their team on to victory.