Nottingham Forest man is on loan at PNE for the season

Preston North End assistant manager Stuart McCall says it’s important to get Josh Bowler at peak level in terms of fitness.

The Lilywhites snapped up the 25-year-old on transfer deadline day, from Nottingham Forest. He is on loan at PNE for the season, though there is understood to be an option-to-buy inserted in the deal. So far, Bowler has made six appearances for North End.

The former Cardiff City and Blackpool man has started against Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Arsenal and Fulham - while coming on as a substitute at Middlesbrough, and at home to Bristol City. After defeat at The Den, though, Bowler did not get off the bench for four consecutive games. He then missed the trip to Plymouth Argyle through illness.

“It's unfortunate for Josh, because the last couple of weeks have been a bit stop-start," said McCall, last Friday. "He's had a couple of little niggly things, where he's not been able to train flat out. We need to sort of get his fitness levels up, if you like. I think he showed glimpses the other night (against Arsenal).

“With the shape of the team we've gone to - playing wing-backs - obviously Kess, Robbie and Pottsy have been doing really well in those positions. But, we can play a lob-sided one - where we play a natural winger on one side and a winger on the other.

“So, it can change, but I think we just need to build him day-by-day in his training - because he has probably missed a lot of football. And, he missed a couple of bounce games we had, because of a couple of niggly things, unfortunately. But, he's still lively and trained really well (last Friday)."