Preston North End were linked with Lewis O’Brien during the summer transfer window - and he’s now reportedly set to secure a £7million move.

After his 2023/24 loan spell with Middlesbrough, interest from PNE, Sheffield United and Ipswich Town emerged over the summer. The likes of Leeds United and Hull City are also said to have kept tabs on the player. But, a permanent switch to the United States is reportedly close to being agreed.

O’Brien is on loan at Los Angeles FC - whom he has made 14 appearances for since joining in late July. An option-to-buy was included in the deal and The Sun now report that a £7m move looks set to go through in January, one his loan move ends.

O’Brien came through at Huddersfield Town and made 131 appearances for the Terriers. After their play-off final defeat, in 2021/22, he joined the club who beat Town in the final - that being Forest. O’Brien has 17 appearances and one goal to his name, at the City Ground.

In January 2023, a loan move to Blackburn Rovers collapsed due to paperwork being submitted late by the Ewood Park outfit. O’Brien was then not included in Forest’s 25-man Premier League squad, so made the temporary move to DC United from March to July. He is under contract at Forest until 2026.