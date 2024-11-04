Ryan Lowe left PNE after the opening day defeat to Sheffield United

Former Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe admits he felt relieved after leaving the club in August.

The Lilywhites parted ways with the Liverpudlian on August 12, following the 0-2 loss to Sheffield United at Deepdale. Lowe was appointed in December 2021, with North End having lured him away from Plymouth Argyle. He oversaw 125 matches at PNE, with 13th, 12th and 10th placed finishes secured.

But, pressure had built on the North End chief after another poor run of form saw Preston lose the final five games of the previous campaign - without scoring. The Lilywhites collected four points from the last eight matches of 2023/24, scoring four goals - all against Huddersfield Town.

Lowe pushed for his time at Deepdale to be brought to an end and, after some resistance from director Peter Ridsdale, it eventually was. The 46-year-old has now looked back on August’s events in an interview with the national media.

Lowe told The Telegraph: "I wanted to leave on my own terms and (not) fall out with anyone. My missus said: 'You're not right, are you?' And I said: 'No'. He (Peter Ridsdale) wanted me to stay. The chairman came down and I just said: 'I think I've taken you as far as I can'. I had always said that, whatever club I am at, if I feel like that then I won't hang around and pick my money up.

“I’m never going to fall out with my owner, CEO, sporting director. When I left the training ground, I felt relieved. I had had this weight on my shoulders I couldn't shake off. I always felt if I'm not the one, if I don't feel the vibe, then I am very good with my gut instinct. If you feel like it's going to make you ill and it's not going to be worth it and you're not enjoying it, then what's the point?"

Lowe added: "It will be hard to beat what I did in my two-and-a-half years at the club. Hecky rang me and asked: 'What was the problem?' and I said: 'There is no problem. Great club, great bunch of lads, they just need a new voice'. And they have got that."

North End had two positive runs of form last season and two awful ones. The team picked up 20 points from their first eight games, but then just 15 from the next 54 on offer. PNE, after a big win over Bristol City in mid-January, won seven out of 12 games and drew three. But, given how the campaign finished, chairman Craig Hemmings described it as ‘unacceptable’ in a post-season statement.

"I was disappointed in that statement,” said Lowe. “But, the facts were the facts. I could have easily gone: 'that's me done', but we saw the end of the season out and it was difficult. Did I contemplate going to speak to Peter at the end of the season. Yes, but then it was a snowball effect.”