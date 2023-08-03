Preston North End have sold defender Bambo Diaby to Sheffield Wednesday. The centre-back has left Deepdale for an undisclosed fee ahead of the start of the new Championship season.

The Lilywhites signed him back in January last year on an initial short-term basis. His deal was then extended and he went on to make 24 appearances in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston have now given him the green light to head out the exit door on a permanent basis for a new challenge elsewhere. He has linked up with a Sheffield Wednesday side who are preparing for life back in the second following their promotion from League One.

Their boss Xisco Munoz, who replaced Darren Moore earlier this summer, has told their website: “Bambo is a big, strong centre-back. He is very quick with the positions in defence.

“He has a very good mentality, he will always make sacrifices for the good of the group and he will bring a lot of balance to the squad.”

Ryan Lowe has swooped to sign Jack Whatmough following his recent departure from Wigan Athletic which has paved the way for Diaby to depart. Prior to his move to Lancashire, the Senegalese defender had a spell at Barnsley and played 21 times for the Tykes.