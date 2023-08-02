Preston North End start the new 2023/24 campaign with a tricky trip to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City this weekend. The Lilywhites have finished their pre-season schedule now.

Ryan Lowe’s side will be eager to start with a positive result against the Robins after their busy summer on the transfer front so far. In the meantime, using data collected by BetVictor, here is a look at how Preston’s record over the past 10 years on the opening day of the season compares to the rest of the Championship, including teams such as Stoke City, Watford and Leeds United...