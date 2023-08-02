Preston North End make Jack Whatmough their sixth summer signing

Whatmough signed a three-year deal at Deepdale and will go straight into contention for the opening match of the season at Bristol City on Saturday.

The centre-back, who was Wigan Athletic’s player of season when they won promotion from League One in 2021/22, will wear the No.26 shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He left Latics last week as he and Jamie McGrath terminated their contracts following the repeated late payment of wages last season.

PNE new signing Jack Whatmough (Ian Robinson/PNEFC)

He becomes North End’s sixth new addition of the window.

Whatmough said: “I’m over the moon. From the first moment I knew there was interest it was something that I wanted to get done as soon as possible. I’m really happy that it’s done.

“I just had a conversation with the gaffer there and I’m just looking forward to training now with the lads and starting the season and seeing where it can take us.

“No matter what level you’re at you want to test yourself and prove to people that you’re worthy of being at that level, and that’s what I want to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to prove that I’m worthy to play Championship football. I think this club’s the perfect fit for me and one that I’m really excited for.”

Whatmough came through Portsmouth's academy and went on to feature 136 times for Pompey during a 13-year stint with the club, before he joined Wigan.

PNE boss Ryan Lowe said: “I’m really pleased Jack’s committed to us because there were several clubs interested in him as everyone probably knows.

“Once we knew Jack was available and we’d spoken to him, we were really keen to get it done and I’m happy we’ve got him on board.

“He’s a footballing centre-half who can play out from the back with a good range of passing and most importantly he’s a solid defender.