Preston North End man heads out on loan as former defender lands new coaching role

Preston North End are back in action with an away trip to Hull City on Saturday. The Lilywhites head into their trip to East Yorkshire on the back of their 1-1 draw with Luton Town on Wednesday night.

Ryan Lowe’s side are 14th in the Championship table. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Defender departs

Preston defender Lewis Coulton has joined Bradford Park Avenue on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old has been given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis again to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

He spent time on loan in the National League North earlier in this campaign with Chester and played 15 times for the Seals. The Scotland youth international has risen up through the youth ranks at Deepdale and was handed his first professional contract back in 2021.

Ex-player lands coaching role

Former Preston full-back Nicky Hunt is the new first-team coach at Warrington Rylands along with Michael Clegg. The 38-year-old played for the Lilywhites in 2012 and also had spells at Bolton Wanderers, Bristol City, Rotherham United, Accrington Stanley and Mansfield Town, making over 450 appearances in his lengthy career.