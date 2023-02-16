Preston North End were fortunate to take a point from Luton Town but it's something to build on regardless

Ben Whiteman was sent off early in the second half, with Luton taking the lead through Carlton Morris with less than 20 minutes to go.

North End found a way back into the game though and Troy Parrott smashed the ball into the back of the net from the penalty spot to earn PNE a point.

In truth, the home side were fortunate. It wasn't really a game from the neutrals and required plenty of graft from the Lilywhites. They were up against it too after the dismissal of Whiteman but only had the Hatters' forwards to thank for their point.

Preston North End's Troy Parrott scores his side's equalising goal from the penalty spot

Between them on the night, the goals Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo in particular could have scored would have been challenging North End's tally for the season at Deepdale.

The latter missed a couple of golden chances to put his side ahead, and then further ahead once they were in the lead, but they went begging time and time again.

Still, it gave North End a chance, which they took.

They hadn't really threatened Ethan Horvath for most of the game but when Josh Smith pointed to the spot they had their way to earn a point, which, credit to them, they did.

It was a great moment for Parrott. Although it can cause a bit of anxiety seeing two teammates both trying to take a spot kick - it just always seems to end up with a penalty missed - you could see that the Irishman was not for letting Tom Cannon step up. Instead, as he said post match, he wanted that pressure.

The goal came four months after his last and five months after his last start for PNE.

There was a lot of pressure on the shoulders of the 21-year-old Tottenham Hotspur loanee but he delivered.

He worked his socks off and whilst not everything came off for him, it could be a big moment for him having something positive to go off rather than months of torment coming back from injury.

Lowe made five changes for the game, there could be no complaints from those going out, and whilst Alvaro Fernandez was a positive outlet for the majority of the game, it was still a battling game for his side.

The Lilywhites did not create much in the way of chances and caused some of their own issues trying to play out in congested areas.

Ali McCann too stood out in a side lacking in quality on the day - but again, you can't fault the endeavour of an honest group, though it does only go so far.

Preston fans were treated to a point at home, a change from their last five games, but only two shots on target.

Even if there are shots taken from distance, as long as they force a save or aren't pitiful strikes, what is the harm?

Any moment the home fans had to get excited - generally coming from their Spanish wing back getting beyond his man - there was plenty of noise spurring on PNE.

A draw at Deepdale does not solve all the problems, or any really, but a point is an improvement and hopefully that is the start of wider improvement from North End.