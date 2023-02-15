Preston North End manager reacts to red card and point against Luton Town

North End were reduced to 10 men as Ben Whiteman was sent off after 50 minutes, with Luton taking the lead with just under 20 minutes to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Troy Parrott’s volley towards goal struck an arm and earned his side a penalty after 81 minutes, with the Irishman grabbing the ball and blasting the ball into the back of the net off the underside of the crossbar.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

It ended a run of five defeats in a row at Deepdale for PNE and gave them an important point, against a side sitting fourth in the Championship table.

“It feels a bit more like it, it's not three points but it's definitely one when you go down to 10 men,” Lowe said. “One thing that I've got with this group of players and my staff is belief that we can win games of football, we can score goals, we can keep clean sheets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know that hasn't been the case of late but I've got ultimate faith in the group that we can turn losses into wins or draws, which we've done tonight.

"It's been a little bit frustrating as we well know, we're not on cloud nine because we've got three points because we haven't, we've got one. We've just got to build on it and go again. I thought the fight, the spirit, the togetherness was different class.”

Whiteman was given his marching order for a tackle in the middle of midfield on Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Josh Smith the referee to pull out the red card.

There were little complaints from the North End boss after the game, who will likely be without another key player for the next three games, with Ched Evans still set to miss the next two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe said: “I don't know what my heart rate went up to at that time but listen, I want the lads to be committed. The fans want tackles, the fans want us on the front foot, getting aggressive and getting around people.

"I said to the boys at half time that we needed to be around them more, on the front foot more because that's them.

"Unfortunately for Ben it's a red card but I'm not going to stop him tackling like that, I want him tackling fair of course but is he half an inch or half a second too late?