Preston North End make FIVE changes for Luton Town clash with Tottenham Hotspur man getting first start in five months

Greg Cunningham, Brad Potts, Alvaro Fernandez, Ben Whiteman and Troy Parrott all come into the side, in favour of Liam Lindsay, Ryan Ledson, Robbie Brady, Ben Woodburn and Liam Delap.

The changes come after an emphatic 3-0 loss to Burnley in the Lancashire derby last week, with PNE needing a win against the Hatters to avoid losing six times in a row at home for the first time in their history.

It looks as though Lowe will be sticking with his usual 3-5-2 system, with Cunningham coming into the heart of the back three. Potts will likely play on the right, with Alan Browne moving back into the middle of midfield.

Preston North End's Troy Parrott

Freddie Woodman continues in goal, with Jordan Storey, Cunningham and Andrew Hughes in the back three. Potts will most likely start at right wing back, with Fernandez on the other side. Whiteman will start as the deepest midfielder, with Ali McCann and Alan Browne in front of him.

Tom Cannon keeps his place up front, with Troy Parrott coming in for his first start since September 17, a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United.

Luton make just one change to their side, Fred Onyedinma coming in for Alfie Doughty at right wing back.

Luton Town Starting XI: Horvath, Burke, Lockyer, Osho, Onyedinma, Nakamba, Ruddock, Bell, Clark, Morris, Adebayo.

Luton Town subs: Shead, Potts, Berry, Woodrow, Lansbury, Campbell, Taylor.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Cunningham, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, Browne, McCann, Fernandez, Parrott, Cannon.

