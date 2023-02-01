When Preston North End were victorious in must win clash against Bristol City

Preston North End face a familiar rival this weekend as they welcome Bristol City to Deepdale.

The two sides were promoted from League One in the same season back in 2015 and have had similar trajectories since, both coming close to play-off places without ever cracking the top six, with a few disappointing and lower placed finishes thrown in too over the past eight years.

North End came out on top in a meeting in 2018, a 2-1 win, as both sides were pushing for a play-off place. It was a crucial match for Alex Neil’s side, on home turf, and it took place in midweek, under the lights at Deepdale.

Alan Browne’s cultured lob opened the scoring in the first half, with Famara Diedhiou levelling things up after 67 minutes.

Sean Maguire netted the winner on the coutner attack just two minutes later as the Irishman settled well into life in England.

It was a fiesty contest, with two former PNE players, Bailey Wright and Josh Brownhill, amongst the City ranks, that ended with three yellow cards and a red all coming in the 90th minutes.

