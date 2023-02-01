Both joined one of North End’s Championship rivals, although they are placed lower than the Lilywhites.

Pearson left Deepdale to join AFC Bournemouth in January 2021 with just six months remaining on his North End deal and last season won promotion with the Cherries, although he has never nailed down a starting spot.

He did have a bright start to life in the Premier League but with the sacking of Scott Parker his game time has once again dried up, playing just four times since the end of August.

Preston North End's Alan Browne with Bournemouth's Ben Pearson

Now, however, he has joined up again with former boss at Preston Alex Neil, who is in charge at Stoke City. Pearson has joined the Potters on loan until the end of the season.

Wright on the other hand has joined Rotherham United on loan until the end of the season, moving on from the Stadium of Light. Wright left North End for Bristol City after coming through the ranks at Springfields and then moved on to the North East to join Sunderland.