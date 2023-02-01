Former Preston North End pair secure deadline day moves to Championship rivals from Sunderland and Premier League Bournemouth
Two former Preston North End favourites secured deadline day moves as Ben Pearson and Bailey Wright found themselves new homes.
Both joined one of North End’s Championship rivals, although they are placed lower than the Lilywhites.
Pearson left Deepdale to join AFC Bournemouth in January 2021 with just six months remaining on his North End deal and last season won promotion with the Cherries, although he has never nailed down a starting spot.
He did have a bright start to life in the Premier League but with the sacking of Scott Parker his game time has once again dried up, playing just four times since the end of August.
Now, however, he has joined up again with former boss at Preston Alex Neil, who is in charge at Stoke City. Pearson has joined the Potters on loan until the end of the season.
Wright on the other hand has joined Rotherham United on loan until the end of the season, moving on from the Stadium of Light. Wright left North End for Bristol City after coming through the ranks at Springfields and then moved on to the North East to join Sunderland.
He was captain of the Black Cats at one point but now has been allowed to move to the Millers to help them battle for their place in the second tier. The 30-year-old has played 17 times for Tony Mowbray’s men this season but will now be facing a different challenge at the New York Stadium, five points above the relegation zone.