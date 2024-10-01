Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE striker is yet to feature under Paul Heckingbottom

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says Layton Stewart must take his chance when it comes along - after missing out on a loan move.

The Lilywhites signed the striker from Liverpool last summer and he penned a three-year contract at Deepdale. It took Stewart a while to get up to speed last campaign, but he went on to make 16 first team appearances under former boss, Ryan Lowe.

However, he missed the start of this season due to a thigh issue and is yet to feature. Stewart has Emil Riis, Will Keane and Milutin Osmajic for competition in attack - though the latter could be missing for a period if the FA decide to ban him, following his charge of violent conduct.

As for Stewart, though, Heckingbottom - like with all players - says the onus is on him to force his way into the fold. He was on the bench against Fulham and Luton Town and has got minutes under his belt for the reserves and Under-21s. Overall, the forward’s reaction has pleased the manager.

“I have been impressed with how he’s responded,” said Heckingbottom. “He sort of missed out on a loan opportunity, which I think would’ve been really good for him. But, the fact we’ve put him in the squad - I think you’ve seen that I won’t (do that) if I don’t think there’s an opportunity for them. We had a game, two weeks ago, where we were a man down on the bench because we had an illness.

“Now, you would usually take an extra body. But, in that instance, I thought the young lads were better off staying behind and getting a game here - than being on the bench, where there would always be someone to go on the pitch instead of them. We took Layton at the weekend because if we had an illness at the top end, he would’ve been on the bench.

“And, the chances are he would’ve got on to the pitch. So, he has probably pushed himself closer than where he was. That has been reflected in him being picked in the squad. He’s trained well again and just the same as any other player, when you get those opportunities you have to take them.”

Preston brought Stewart in on a permanent deal, after success in the loan market with forward recruits Tom Cannon and Cameron Archer. The Lilywhites wanted one of their own and Stewart’s finishing, in the academy at Liverpool, was a big reason for his capture. But, leading the line in the Championship is a different ball game - and Heckingbottom says there’s much more to it than scoring goals.

“Oh yeah, you’ve got to impact the game,” said Heckingbottom. “You have got to help your team win. If you are a number nine who doesn’t contribute anything to your team, other than goals, you’ve got to score a hell of a lot of goals. So yeah, I don’t think there are any players who get carried in football now. Not in successful, winning teams. Nobody gets carried.

“You have always got to contribute, every single game, with and without the ball. And, the moment you are not and you’re taking more away from your team than you’re giving, you can’t play. So, yeah, I don’t think it’s as simple as, if you’re a number nine, you’re in the team and we’re hoping you can score. You either need to be scoring every week or contributing, with and without the ball.”