The incident involving Milutin Osmajic and Blackburn defender Owen Beck

Milutin Osmajic faces a period on the sidelines after being charged by the FA for violent conduct by biting.

The Preston North End striker, who could be handed as much as a 10-match ban, has been held accountable for his actions during the Lilywhites’ Lancashire Derby against Blackburn on Sunday.

North End have until 6pm on Monday to respond to the charge. The 25-year-old striker was witnessed shoving his head into the neck of Rovers defender Owen Beck In the 89th minute of the game at Deepdale,

Osmajic received only a yellow card at the time from referee Matt Donohue. However, an investigation was launched by the footballing authorities on Monday, with the North End striker now potentially facing a lengthy suspension.

That will come as a blow to Lilywhites boss Paul Heckingbotton, whose side sit fourth from bottom in the Championship table after six games played. Preston’s next game is against Millwall on Saturday. However, that’s a game which Osmajic remains available for while the Deepdale outfit decide on whether to appeal the FA charge.

A statement from the club read: ‘Milutin Osmajić has been charged by The FA following Preston North End’s EFL Championship game against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday 22nd September 2024.

‘It’s alleged that the forward committed an act of violent conduct around the 87th minute. The club and Milutin have been informed that a response must be provided by Monday 30th September 2024 at 6pm and no further comment on the matter will be made at this time.’

On the news, Rovers manager John Eustace said: "It doesn't surprise me, everyone saw what had happened. It's been put to the FA and I'm sure they will deal with it properly. It's not something you see often. I think it shows how the emotions can take over and players get carried away with themselves."