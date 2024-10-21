Will Keane with Jordan Storey | CameraSport - Rich Linley

The defender is one of several players in the final year of his contract

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End defender Jordan Storey is getting closer to signing a new contract at the club, the Lancashire Post understands.

The Lilywhites have plenty of players whose deals expire in the summer of 2025 - Storey is one of them, along with fellow defensive regulars Andrew Hughes and Liam Lindsay. It’s a situation boss Paul Heckingbottom has assured he is comfortable with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, it’s believed North End are looking to tie some squad members down and that Storey is one of those. The number 14 has started every Championship game under Heckingbottom so far and scored in the away defeat to Millwall.

Signed in the summer of 2018 from Exeter City, the centre-back has made 200 appearances for the Lilywhites - scoring on six occasions. Storey spent the second half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, but has consistently been a starter for PNE since then.

In an interview with the Lancashire Post, last month, the defender assured he was hungrier than ever to achieve something at Deepdale - having been at the club for several years. On the contract front, he suggested he would be happy to sign on.

“Yeah, I’ve obviously enjoyed my time up here,” said Storey. “I cannot quite believe how quickly it’s gone to be honest with you. Preston showed faith in buying me as a young lad and I’d like to think I’ve started to repay it back over the last few years. So yeah, it would be nice to stay here and achieve something with them. Obviously, it’s football and anything can happen. So, if it is not meant to be, it’s not meant to be. But, hopefully it is.”