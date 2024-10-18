Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than a dozen players are out of contract at Preston North End next summer.

Paul Heckingbottom's position over Preston North End's out of contract players has not changed, as he adopts a calm stance.

The 47-year-old took charge of North End in August, replacing Ryan Lowe in the Deepdale hot seat. He was able to bring in Josh Bowler during the summer transfer window but that was his only signing. The next three months will act as an opportunity for players to prove their worth to the manager.

As the months continue to pass by and we get deeper in to the Championship season, the January transfer window will soon be on the agenda. It will provide a chance for Heckingbottom to make his mark on the squad, which could mean some players are moved on.

A total of 13 squad members see their contracts expire this summer. First and foremost though, the upcoming matches are what Heckingbottom’s focus is on. Starting against Coventry City on Saturday, the Lilywhites have a block of seven fixtures until the next international break.

"Yeah, I still am (relaxed)," said Heckingbottom. “But, we always need to be discussing it internally because of potential options and incomings. Even if you want to keep people, the potential of them not staying and vice-versa. People may want to stay who don't stay. But, you have to be relaxed about it because my priority is not that, it's the next game.

“Worst case, what is it? There is more money freed up to try and build a new squad, if you like. Do you know what I mean? It is not anything I am overly concerned about now. Obviously, as time comes, you have to start trying to nail things down. At the minute, I don't think there is a need to."

Freddie Woodman, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Patrick Bauer, Andrew Hughes, Kian Best, Ryan Ledson, Duane Holmes, Robbie Brady and Emil Riis are all out of contract in the summer of 2025. Youngsters Kitt Nelson and Kian Taylor along with player-coach Ched Evans are all out of contract. Best has attracted interest from abroad and his future at the club is uncertain.