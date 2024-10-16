Paul Heckingbottom with Peter Ridsdale | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

PNE's list of out of contract players is fairly sizable

Preston North End are aiming to finalise three player contract extensions over the next week or two.

The Lilywhites headed into this season with several squad members in their final years. One of those was striker Will Keane, who extended his deal by one year towards the end of the summer transfer window. But, eight first team regulars remain up in 2025 - along with a whole host of young-pros.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom wasn’t fazed by the situation, when asked in a fairly recent press conference. The 47-year-old wanted time to assess the squad and that looks to have been the case, with some individuals. It’s believed that constructive talks have taken place and that North End are looking to wrap up a trio of extensions.

The most notable names on the 2025 out-of-contract list at Deepdale are Freddie Woodman, Emil Riis, Liam Lindsay, Jordan Storey, Ryan Ledson and Duane Holmes. Senior pros Robbie Brady and Andrew Hughes - both 32 now - are in the same boat, along with the currently injured Patrick Bauer.

Of the four players to discuss their contract situations this season, Storey offered the greatest suggestion that he hopes to earn a new deal with the club. Youngster Kian Best sees his contract expire next summer as well, but it’s believed the defender - at this stage - is very much considering his options beyond this year.

The 19-year-old played 12 first team games last season, in what was a breakthrough campaign for him - straight out of the academy. Best has made two substitute appearances in 2024/25, with one of those under old boss Ryan Lowe. The left-footer snubbed an offer from Saudi Arabia, in early September.

Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes and Riis have been regular starters under Heckingbottom so far - though Brady has started the last two games and impressed. Ryan Ledson came in for praise after the cup win over Fulham, but has predominantly been used off the bench - as has Duane Holmes.

Also up next year are youngsters Josh Seary - currently out on loan at Northern Irish club, Larne - Kacper Pasiek, Cole McGhee, Kian Taylor, Kaedyn Kamara, Kitt Nelson, Finlay Cross-Adair and goalkeeper, Tommy Davis.