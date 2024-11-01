Jeppe Okkels | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE signed the Dane from FC Utrecht in the summer for a reported £1.7million fee

Summer signing Jeppe Okkels is optimistic about his future at Preston North End.

The Dane arrived in strange circumstances during the transfer window, with his arrival confirmed one day after Ryan Lowe’s departure as manager. Since then, Okkels has made one start and four appearances in the Championship - with a further three outings in the Carabao Cup.

North End’s number 23 was a bright spark in Wednesday night’s 0-3 defeat to Arsenal. Okkels was discussed by the manager post-match and the 25-year-old spoke to the media, for the first time, as well. He was happy to get the nod and hopes his individual showing is a sign of things to come.

“Yeah, it was nice to play again!” Okkels told the Lancashire Post. “It was a long time since and obviously, that is why I am here. There has been some challenging times for me, trying to learn how the tactics work here - with the new gaffer in charge. I have put a lot of hard work in, on the training pitch, trying to adapt to the team. It was nice to finally get some minutes into the legs. I think I have had some good talks with the gaffer, about what I need to work on in order to come into the team more.

“That is obviously what I have been working on and, aside from that, everything is sorted with an apartment and everything. It is just focusing on the football now and game-by-game, hopefully more playing time will come. It is a really good group of lads... really nice actually. I came from the Netherlands before and I think it is better here. A good atmosphere and good people in the club.”

Despite the way Wednesday night went for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, the contest gave Okkels and co the chance to pit their wits against some of the very best in the business. Moving to a new country this summer, it was the kind of experience he was hoping to gain.

“It is really nice, I think, to compare yourself with some of the best players in the world,” said Okkels. “You could see what it takes to really be up there - and the difference between one of the best sides in the world and a Championship side. In the end, I think the league is more important. That is why I am here, but it’s always an opportunity to challenge yourself against the best opponents and see what you learn.”

And, with Robbie Brady out injured for several weeks due to ankle ligament damage, there is now a vacancy in the PNE starting lineup. The likes of Brad Potts and Josh Bowler are other wide options for the North End boss, but Okkels has full confidence in himself to take the chance - if it comes.

“Yeah, definitely,” said Okkels. “But, I also respect his choices. If it’s not me, or another one, it is what it is - but if he needs me, sooner or later, I will definitely be ready. I think, what I am used to, is probably what we did in the second half (against Arsenal). You saw kind of a 4-3-3, with me on the left wing, so that is probably my strongest position. Obviously, at the moment, that is not always how we play and that’s just something where I have to learn and adapt new things into my game.

“That is what I am doing. On the ball, it is pretty much similar. I am allowed to go one-against-one, down the line, getting crosses in and shooting. Without the ball, let’s say the ball is on the other side - you have to defend the back post sometimes and things like that. It is obviously possible to learn, but it maybe takes time. I work on it every day and potentially, it can be fine for me as well. I like it here, really like it. Even though people might think I am not happy, because I’m not playing, actually I am positive.”