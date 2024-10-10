Robbie Brady scored the last minute winning goal | Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

A first win of the Heimir Hallgrimsson-era for Ireland

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End star Robbie Brady was the hero for the Republic of Ireland, as they beat Finland 2-1 in the Nations League.

Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side trailed one-nil at half-time, in Helsinki, but Brady played a key hand in both of Ireland’s second half goals. His free-kick delivery was headed home by Celtic’s Liam Scales, on 57 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, with one minute of normal time to play, Brady was picked out at the back post by Watford’s Festy Ebosele. The PNE man, making his 67th cap for his country, brought the ball down and rifled it into the roof of the net - to spark wild scenes. Brady was Man of the Match and earned three 8/10 ratings in the Irish national media.

The Irish Times wrote: ‘Seemed like a dead end in possession for much of the first half, but roared into it after the break. Brilliant ball in for the Scales goal and then popped up at the back post to lash home the winner. Big-time leadership from the veteran.’

The Irish Independent agreed with their rating and weighed in with: ‘Standout shift from left-back. Set piece deliveries were good, most notably to assist Scales’ equaliser. Performed his defensive duties well too but stole the headlines with a fantastic strike for the winner.’

Balls.ie, meanwhile, commented: ‘Brighter than he was against Greece or England, and also better acquitted himself physically. His final ball in attack did leave much to be desired, though his set-piece delivery was solid as expected. Pushed the Irish play forward down the left consistently, and his impact spread across the field early in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘His superb whipped free-kick delivery led to Ireland's equaliser. Even better was his wonderful finish from Festy Ebosele's cross to secure a dramatic late win for Ireland and inject life into the Hallgrímsson era. After two shocking displays last time out, this was a night to remember for Brady.’

And former Ireland international, Stephen Kelly, post-match said: “Robbie Brady in the second half has shown exactly what we needed. The passion, determination, making tackles and doing something special in the game. He puts the cross in for the goal before coming up with the sensational winner.”