Former Preston North End and Norwich City boss 'interested' in Championship manager's job
Former Preston North End manager Alex Neil is reportedly interested in the Cardiff City job.
It was reported by the Mirror over the weekend that Neil along with his Stoke City successor Steven Schumacher both hold an interest in the job. The Bluebirds have been without a manager since parting company with Erol Bulut a fortnight ago.
Former Leyton Orient caretaker boss Omer Riza was appointed as interim boss, but a shortlist has since been drawn up. Former Birmingham City manager Tony Mowbray is under consideration, as well as Charlton Athletic's Nathan Jones, according to the Mirror's report. At the end of the article, Neil and Schumacher’s names are brought up as two manager’s who would consider the job.
Neil spoke to the Evening Post in May of his desire to return to football management. He was keen to emulate the work he did at Deepdale, taking them within a few points of a play-off spot.
He said: “I want to get... to be honest, I’d like to try and recreate what I had at Preston for those years - in terms of having a squad I really enjoy, having players that are hungry, want to make their way and want to achieve.
“You don’t come across it very often, but I was fortunate I managed to walk into the right changing room at the right time. I’d like to try and do that again.”
The 43-year-old has been out of work for nine months after being relieved of his duties as Stoke boss in December 2023. At the time of his departure, the club were 20th in the Championship.
He had been installed as a firm favourite for the Hearts job, but a return to Scotland doesn't seem to be on the cards. Neil has been managing in England longer than he has in Scotland, having managed Norwich City, PNE, Sunderland and Stoke since his 18-month spell at Hamilton Academical.
For whoever takes on the Cardiff job, they will be inheriting a side that is bottom of the division, and have occupied that position for the last seven matches. Their first game back after the international break is against Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle and a new manager should be in situ by then.
As a note, should Neil or anyone with an association to Preston North End land the role, Cardiff take on the Lilywhites on Tuesday, December 11 at the Cardiff City Stadium, before the reverse fixture is played on Tuesday, April 8.
