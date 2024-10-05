Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE boss reacts to Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Burnley

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom took plenty of positives away from Turf Moor, after his side’s 0-0 draw at Burnley.

The Lilywhites shared the spoils with their Lancashire rivals, on a day where Emil Riis controversially saw a goal ruled out for offside - within the first five minutes. North End defender Kaine Kesler-Hayden also hit the crossbar just before half time, but PNE had to dig in during the second half - as tackles flew in and plenty of yellow cards were shown.

Reflecting on the point post-match, Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Post: “I am really pleased with the performance from start to finish. I think if we came away with three points, nobody could begrudge us that. First half, we were really good with and without the ball. Second half became more of a war of attrition. We didn’t get in behind them, or keep the ball, as often as we would’ve liked to. Burnley didn’t get in our box as often as they would’ve liked.

“It had a much more derby feel to it and probably became a more difficult game to manage for the ref. We came to a really good team, tough place to come and been on the front foot. We really took the game to them, which is how we want to play every game. We had some yellows and a couple carried over from the first half. The game now, it is so tough to manage that because you don’t really know what you are going to get booked for.

“It is really tough. So, when you are trying to defend or win a derby game like that and it’s so competitive, if you’re on a yellow now... you saw Ali McCann pull out of a couple of things. The same with Ben, Hughesy, so I thought we managed that part of it and showed good experience. It would’ve been easy for one of those yellows to come back and bite us in the second half. (Emil Riis) worked his socks off. He had to dig deep and give us 90 minutes.”

And on the offside decision, he said: “Everyone has told me it’s onside. I have not seen it. What is frustrating is how hard you work, they then recognise it’s on, set it up and deliver it. My first thought when I saw it live was that he was offside. To be told it is not is disappointing for me, disappointing for them and disappointing for the fans. It won’t be reflected in the data. But I think, if that had gone in and we’d have got three points, nobody could begrudge us that.”