The January transfer window is only hours away from slamming shut and Preston North End remain active in the market as they look to bolster their chances of reaching the Championship play-offs. The Lilywhites sit eleventh in the table - only two points from sixth place.

Preston are yet to make a permanent signing this month but have instead welcomed two forwards in Liam Delap from Manchester City and Thomas Cannon from Everton. It comes as no surprise that the club have looked to bolster their attack after netting only 26 goals in 28 matches so far this season.

Here is the latest transfer headlines...

Josh Onomah ‘talks’

Preston North End are in advanced talks to sign Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah, according to Football Insider. It is understood that Onomah’s contract with the Premier League outfit has been cancelled by mutual consent and allows the 25-year-old to leave for free.

After helping Fulham win promotion to the top flight as he made 20 appearances last season, Onomah has failed to have an impact this term and has only made two league appearances - falling down the pecking order behind the likes of Andreas Pereira, Tom Cairney and Willian. The midfielder was previously on the verge of joining West Brom in the summer, however a proposed move collapsed on deadline day and he will now look for a fresh start before tonight’s deadline.

Onomah has been linked with a number of clubs in the past few days but looks increasingly likely to move to Deepdale, despite Rangers reportedly holding an interest at the start of January. The former England youth star has netted only five goals since joining Fulham from Aston Villa in 2019.

Lilywhites ‘target’ USA international

Preston North End have expressed interest in signing Marseille’s Konrad de la Fuente on transfer deadline day, according to Foot Mercato. The winger is reportedly eager to leave the French club, despite having two-and-a-half years left on his contract.

Konrad joined Marseille from Barcelona with bags of potential in 2021 and made 16 appearances in Ligue 1 in his first season as well as featuring four times in the Europa League, however the American is yet to score for the club and has only managed two assists. He was then sent out on loan to Olympiacos in August but has already returned to France early after making only three appearances.