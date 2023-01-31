Preston North End manager discusses different role for Ben Whiteman after Tottenham Hotspur defeat

Whiteman, who has started every single game that he has been available for under Lowe, is most commonly found at the deepest point in North End’s midfield, be it on his own or with Ryan Ledson alongside him as a pair.

But on Saturday he was deploayed slightly further forward, with Ledson instead the deepest of a midfield three that also included Ali McCann.

In the end the change did nothing to prevent PNE from going out of the competition following a 3-0 defeat. Lowe explained his plan and his desire to frustrate Spurs and their forwards.

Preston North End's Ben Whiteman

He said: “There was a flat three because they are three basic midfielders, Ryan, Ben and Ali and we just felt we'd keep that shape. Without going too tactically on it, it was a case of Tottenham Hotspur like coming inside the pitch a lot and we felt we could let them go around us.

"When Ben was out on one side Ali swung around to make it a two in midfield. We just didn't have that eight in terms of bombing forward, if we would have then they have good players dropping into pockets like Heung-Min Son and we felt we needed to stop that.

"We did that, especially in the first half, but we did that for most of the game until we changed to a one and two eights when Ryan came off. Son broke that pattern when he cut inside and put it in the top bin. It worked to an extent, definitely, but ultimately when you're up against quality players sometimes it doesn't work.”

Lowe has said he would be adding to his ranks over the coming days, and an extra central midfielder could be the type of player he looks at.

The PNE boss wants an attacking-minded player if he is to bring anyone else through the door before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline, and is open to a central midfielder, a wide player or a forward player.