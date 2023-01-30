Former Preston North End striker and Charlton Athletic captain Jayden Stockley set to join Fleetwood Town

Stockley joined the Addicks from PNE in 2019, where had scored 9 goals in 71 games having joined from Exeter City where he really made his name. PNE met the release clause to secure his services after scoring 51 times in 97 games for the Grecians.

He signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Deepdale and will most likely be remembered most fondly for his impact off the bench against Blackburn Rovers in PR1. With the Lilywhites 2-0 down to their local rivals, Stockley was sent on by then boss Alex Neil and he turned the game on its head. Although Stockley did not score on the day, his presence and performance completely unsettled the Rovers defence allowing North End to come from behind and win the game.

Stockley’s most memorable goal was undoubtedly a stunning volley netted against Birmingham City.

Jayden Stockley celebrates scoring for PNE

He was much sought after when leaving the Grecians and PNE saw off competition from other Championship clubs to sign the towering striker, although in the end it did not quite work out for Stockley.

Charlton came in for the striker on a loan deal in January 2021 and Stockley went on to score eight goals in his 22 appearances whilst temporarily in the capital. The move was made permanent for an undisclosed fee in the summer.

The Addicks signed him up to a three-year-deal and now with 18 months left on his deal, he looks set to return to Lancashire to join Fleetwood. Stockley was well respected and liked at the Valley and was promoted to captain during his time down south, although he was stripped of that honour lately and left out of their most recent matchday squad.

Stockley will join up with former PNE teammate Josh Earl, who joined Fleetwood in the summer on a free transfer after having his contract at Deepdale cancelled.