Preston North End are back in action on Saturday with an away trip to Hull City. The Lilywhites drew 1-1 with Luton Town last time out.

Ryan Lowe’s side are currently 14th in the Championship table. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Defender linked

Preston are interested in Motherwell defender Max Johnston, according to a report by the Daily Record. The 19-year-old, who is a Scotland youth international, is out of contract at the end of this season and is currently due to leave his current team.

Fellow second tier sides Sheffield United and Luton are also believed to be keen on luring him down to England this summer. The Middlesbrough-born man has been on the books at Fir Park for his whole career to date and has had loan spells away at Queen of the South and Cove Rangers over recent years to gain experience.

Midfielder departs

Youngster Aaron Bennett has departed Deepdale on a temporary basis again and has linked back up with Altrincham on loan to get some more game time. The 19-year-old had a stint with the National League outfit earlier in this campaign and made 12 appearances in all competitions before heading back to his parent club.