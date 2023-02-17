Preston North End must start to entertain again if Ryan Lowe is going to get some supporters back on side

It is one more than they’ve managed in any of their five previous games in PR1 and they had to come from a goal behind, and a man behind, to earn a point against fourth place Luton Town.

North End do deserve some credit for getting themselves a result despite their numerical disadvantage, though in truth the Hatters should have been out of sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, it prevented history for the time being. That was one problem it solved but there is still another big issue that Ryan Lowe is going to have to face up to at some point – he has lost a section of the fanbase.

Preston North End fans at Deepdale

He insisted after the game in midweek that there is no rebuilding that needs to be done between himself and the supporters but as is his way at the moment, he shot off down the tunnel as soon as he’d finished a huddle in the middle of the pitch.

The huddle itself was a bizarre moment, North End’s players seemed to be blind-sided by the show of unity with many of them walking over to fans to applaud them after the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea from Lowe was to show that the group is togetherness, a public showing of that. Unfortunately, it’s exactly what those that have lost faith in him expected and it didn’t have the impact he would have liked.

There is rebuilding that needs to be done for Lowe and some areas of the Lilywhites faithful, whether he thinks it or not, it’s evident particularly on social media that some are at the end of their rope with the Liverpudlian.

Of course, social media at the best of times is an echo chamber so it is not to say that the entire fanbase shares that view, but having come from a very much united support in the summer to one now fractured, it’s going to take some doing to get them all back on the same page – and attending Deepdale.

PNE need a run of games where they do well, ideally win, and most of all, entertain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many fans feel they have been sold down the river on a brand of football and style of play that they should be seeing each week.

It is not the case at the moment, it’s looking like hard work for PNE to be creative and to forge chances for strikers that generally speaking are starved of chances. They’re inexperienced too, so being out of the game for so long can leave them either desperate to do something out of the ordinary when they get it – genereally to no avail – or just a passenger in the match. Which isn’t their fault.

In Lowe’s defence, his last two games have been tough ones. There will be Premier League sides that would get brushed aside by Burnley in the form they were in last week and Luton are going well near the top of the table, but even at the start of the season when results weren’t going their way you could see a consistency in PNE.

They were keeping the ball out, they were making chances and they should have been winning more games. Lately, they can’t keep the ball out, create very little and have deserved very little from games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad