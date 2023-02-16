Preston North End looking to get back to winning ways with trip to Hull City next up in the Championship

North End had lost their previous three before a hard-fought 1-1 draw at home to Luton Town on Wednesday saw them pick up their first league point at Deepdale since early November.

It was an important point for Lowe’s men against a side in good form sitting fourth in the Championship, with the PNE boss admitting that he saw more of what he wanted from his players.

He will head to Hull without key midfielder Ben Whiteman after the 26 year-old was given his marching orders for a rash tackle in the 50th minute against Luton on his 100th appearance for PNE in all competitions. Ched Evans also remains suspended following his retrospective ban issued by the FA last week.

Hull City's Oscar Estupinan celebrates scoring with teammate Allahyar Sayyadmanesh

Troy Parrott backed himself to take the all-important penalty against Luton in midweek and dispatched with aplomb to net his second league goal this season after a tough four months out with injury. He will hope to continue on the goal trail for a PNE side missing their two top scorers in Evans and Emil Riis.

Saturday’s hosts Hull City are level on points and above PNE on goal difference in the Championship standings, after recovering from a poor start to the season that saw Shota Arveladze relieved of his managerial duties in late October.

Former Hull player Liam Rosenior took over and has taken his side from strength to strength with just three losses in his first 14 games in charge at the KCOM Stadium.

Their home form has picked up under Rosenior, going five games unbeaten at the KCOM with two wins in two against Cardiff City and QPR on Humberside.

Preston have impressed on the road this season though and sit fourth in the league standings for away points, with three wins and two losses in their last five away games.

Key men for Hull include summer signing Oscar Estupinan who has netted 12 league goals so far and is sitting joint-third in the Championship scoring charts as a result.

Jacob Greaves is the man to look out for in defence after impressing clubs higher up in the pyramid with his performances at centre-back over the last three seasons, and chipping in with four goals and two assists so far this campaign.

It will be important to stop Jean Michael-Seri from dictating the play, with the former Fulham man shining under Rosenior in central midfield. The Ivorian has European pedigree from his time at OGC Nice and was linked with a move to Barcelona before joining Fulham in 2018.

Rosenior is set to take on Preston without Brighton loanee Aaron Connolly after he picked up a foot injury in their draw at Stoke City last weekend and he missed out on their loss to Norwich City in midweek. Right-back Cyrus Christie, linked to PNE in the summer, came off in the dying minutes at Carrow Road but it is not deemed to be serious and he should line up on Saturday.