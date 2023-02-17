News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End's predicted XI for clash with Hull City in the Championship

Preston North End travel to Hull City on Saturday looking to kick the second half of their season into life.

By Tom Sandells
2 minutes ago

North End are winless in their last four games but have generally performed well on the road.

They were successful on their last visit to Humberside, a 1-0 win, and have a chance to close the gap to the play-offs to three points should results go their way.

Thanks to a red card on Wednesday, PNE will be without Ben Whiteman for the game this weekend, so too Ched Evans as he serves the third game of a four-match ban.

Here’s how we think Ryan Lowe will line his side up...

1. Parrott celebrates with teammates

Preston North End's Troy Parrott celebrates scoring his side's equalising goal with teammates

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

2. GK: Freddie Woodman

Despite potentially being able to do better with the Luton goal in midweek, Freddie Woodman remains North End's first choice and has been consistent otherwise.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

3. CB: Jordan Storey

Ryan Lowe changed up his defence in midweek and kept Jordan Storey in it and has less reason to change it this weekend, so expect him to continue.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

4. CB: Greg Cunningham

Greg Cunningham came into the side in midweek and did a good job up against two tall strikers, he's reliable and Lowe trusts him.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

