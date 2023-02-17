Preston North End's predicted XI for clash with Hull City in the Championship

Preston North End travel to Hull City on Saturday looking to kick the second half of their season into life.

North End are winless in their last four games but have generally performed well on the road.

They were successful on their last visit to Humberside, a 1-0 win, and have a chance to close the gap to the play-offs to three points should results go their way.

Thanks to a red card on Wednesday, PNE will be without Ben Whiteman for the game this weekend, so too Ched Evans as he serves the third game of a four-match ban.

Here’s how we think Ryan Lowe will line his side up...

