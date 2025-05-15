Ruben Selles. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Hull City secured their Championship safety on the final day along with PNE.

Hull City look set to sack boss Ruben Selles despite securing their Championship survival on the final day of the 2024/25 season.

The former Southampton boss spent just five months in charge at the MKM Stadium - winning nine of his 27 games in charge. After impressing with League One side Reading in the opening months of the season, the 41-year-old was chosen as Tim Walters’ successor.

Walter was dismissed in December with the Tigers sitting 22nd. Although Selles did improve Hull’s league position, a run of two wins in their final nine games of the campaign has potentially brought a premature end to his time in the north east.

The rumoured decision comes just months into the two-and-a-half-year deal he penned upon arrival. Hull’s survival bid was given a massive boost with three games remaining, when they beat PNE 2-1 defeat on Easter Monday.

Hull statement here after sacking

Championship final-day relegation picture

The Tigers were able to secure their survival on the final day at Fratton Park, with a 1-1 draw against Portsmouth enough to book their spot in the 2025-26 Championship. Selles’ men were in a five-way battle to avoid the drop along with PNE, Luton Town, Stoke City and Derby County - as two points separated 22nd and 18th.

The point on the south coast was enough to see Hull rise above the Hatters on goal difference, who fell to a 5-3 defeat to West Brom.

PNE also secured their Championship survival on the final day. | CameraSport - Ian Cook

After a run of one win in 14 going into the campaign’s finale, Paul Heckingbottom’s men had to avoid defeat at Bristol City and hope other results went their way to seal their survival.

Despite a late end-of-season decline in results, the Lilywhites battled to a 2-2 draw at Ashton Gate, which was enough to rule out a drop to League One alongside Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle.

The early favourite for the Hull City managerial vacancy

TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook has reported Selles will be sacked after their disappointing run of form in the remaining weeks of the campaign.

Former West Brom, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has emerged as an early contender for the role.

The 61-year-old has been without a job since his sacking from the Hawthorns in April after just three months in the hot seat with the Baggies.

