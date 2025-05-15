Jordan Thompson | Getty Images

Preston North End swoop for midfielder let go by Stoke City this summer

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End are set to sign Jordan Thompson on a free transfer, the Lancashire Post understands.

The 28-year-old’s five-and-a-half season stay at Stoke City came to an end this summer, with him one of four senior players released by the Potters. As first reported by Alan Nixon, it’s believed a deal is as good as done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson, a Northern Ireland international, was signed from Blackpool in January 2020 and made 178 appearances for Stoke. At the time of departure, he was City’s longest-serving current player.

Preston CEO Peter Ridsdale stated this week that manager Paul Heckingbottom was looking to sign a left-footed midfielder this summer. North End released seven-year servant Ryan Ledson after the 2024/25 season, leaving a vacancy in the engine room.

Thompson, who scored four goals for Stoke, is also capable of playing at left-back. He came through the youth ranks at Manchester United before joining Rangers under Mark Warburton. The midfielder had loan spells at Airdrieonians, Raith Rovers and Livingston before the move to Bloomfield Road for two years.

He made 23 appearances in the Championship last season and 26 across all competitions, with two months out injured after undergoing surgery on a groin injury. Thompson returned to action in the spring and got a run of games under Mark Robins, before missing the last three matches.

Your next PNE read: Bradford City make decision on Preston North End cult hero