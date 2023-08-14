Preston North End hoping to make a breakthrough on the transfer front this week

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is hoping to make a breakthrough in the transfer market this week. The Lilywhites are in the hunt for some reinforcements in attack.

They have picked up four points from their opening two games. The Lancashire outfit drew 1-1 away at Bristol City on the opening day and then beat Sunderland 2-1 at Deepdale last time out.

Preston are looking to bring in at least one new face over the coming days. They are back in action on Saturday with an away trip to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday.

Lowe has provided this transfer update: “Hopefully we’ll have a bit of news this week. We’ll (hopefully) get one through the door. I think we need it because we’re down to the bare bones a little bit.

“We’ve got lads who are not quite ready to get on to the grass so if we can get one done this week it’ll be a boost.”

When asked whether it was a striker: “What do you think! Keano has been fantastic but yeah if we can get one in this week I’ll be pleased.

“If we can get a few more additions and get Robbie Brady, Ched Evans and Ben Whiteman back, all the injured players, it gives us a solid platform.”

The Lilywhites were able to name Greg Cunningham on the bench against Sunderland as he fights back from injury and Lowe said: “He’s good round the dressing room. He’s come back and he’s not trained much.

“We were contemplating putting him on the pitch when Ba came on down that side but we felt Jack was superb when he came on, he did everything. Greg will have to get up to speed as quick as he can before he gets used.”