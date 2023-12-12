Preston North End head to Huddersfield in the Championship tonight looking for their first win in five games

Huddersfield boss Darren Moore

Darren Moore believes Preston North End will be suffering as a result of their drop in results.

But the Huddersfield boss admitted form guides mean nothing to him as he prepares his side for tonight’s game at The John Smith’s Stadium.

Ryan Lowe’s side travel to Yorkshire without a win in four games and with just two victories in their past 13 Championship outings. That’s a far cry from the start to the season Deepdale regulars enjoyed, when the Lilywhites sat top of the pile following six wins from their opening seven matches.

Despite that fall from grace, ninth-placed Preston remain just one point off the play-off places heading into the Huddersfield fixture. They are also 12 places and eight points better off than tonight’s hosts, who sit two points above the relegation zone.

Moore’s side’s most recent form compared to Preston’s looks a lot healthier, though, with the Terriers unbeaten in four.as they bid to climb the table.

Many would believe that gives Huddersfield the edge going into tonight’s encounter. But while Moore believes Lowe & Co will arrive at The John’s Smith Stadium hurting as a result of their current woes, he’s of the opinion that his side still need to be at their very best if they want to build on their recent achievements.

He told Yorkshire Live: ‘I think they (Preston) will probably feel that in terms of over the last few weeks results-wise, they’ve probably not been at what they feel they should’ve been at.

‘We don’t look at the past form guide, we just look at both teams coming head-to-head tomorrow night, so we know we have to be prepared as we’ve always done, and will do, and we’ve got to make sure that we need to perform.