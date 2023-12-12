PNE take on Darren Moore's side in the Championship on Tuesday night

Preston North End face Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night and up to 10 players - across both squads - could miss the match.

The Lilywhites head into the game sitting ninth in the Championship table, but searching for their first win in five games - having lost three and drawn one. As for the hosts, Darren Moore's side are four unbeaten but with three of those results draws.

Sorba Thomas will be back from suspension for the Terriers, while Ben Wiles and Lee Nicholls returned from injury last weekend - though the latter finds himself behind ex-PNE goalkeeper Chris Maxwell in the Town pecking order.

Here's an overview of the pre-match team and injury news.

Ben Jackson - doubt The Terriers defender is expected to miss out with a minor groin injury. Town boss, Darren Moore said: "With Jacko it's just maintaining and seeing where he's at going forward but we don't anticipate him (playing) tomorrow even though he's not far away."

Calvin Ramsay - doubt The on loan Liverpool defender is back fit after a four month knee injury, but missed Saturday's draw at Norwich due to Covid. It's a quick turnaround for him to be ready for Tuesday.

Ollie Turton - out The defender has been sidelined for Huddersfield since February, due to a serious knee injury.

Kian Harratt - out Harratt was forced off with a muscle injury, in the first half against Southampton last month. He isn't expected to feature until the new year at least.