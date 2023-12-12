Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End team and injury news with five outs and five doubts
PNE take on Darren Moore's side in the Championship on Tuesday night
Preston North End face Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night and up to 10 players - across both squads - could miss the match.
The Lilywhites head into the game sitting ninth in the Championship table, but searching for their first win in five games - having lost three and drawn one. As for the hosts, Darren Moore's side are four unbeaten but with three of those results draws.
Sorba Thomas will be back from suspension for the Terriers, while Ben Wiles and Lee Nicholls returned from injury last weekend - though the latter finds himself behind ex-PNE goalkeeper Chris Maxwell in the Town pecking order.
Here's an overview of the pre-match team and injury news.