Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe could well rotate his team for Tuesday night's trip to Huddersfield Town.

The Lilywhites head into the midweek encounter on the back of a goalless draw at Norwich City, where Lowe made four changes. The PNE boss has regularly tinkered with his starting XI of late and it could be more of the same against the Terriers.

Having taken a cautious, organised approach at Carrow Road, the likes of Mads Frokjaer, Will Keane and ex-Huddersfield man Duane Holmes could all come into Lowe's thinking. There are also the recent returns of Jack Whatmough, Andrew Hughes and Ali McCann to consider.

Some, or all, of the trio may need to have their workloads managed after starting on Saturday. As for absentees, Milutin Osmajic (groin) and Emil Riis (knee) will likely miss out again - while Liverpool loan man Calvin Ramsay is a doubt due to Covid.

Here's our guess of the PNE team to take on Darren Moore's side.

GK: Freddie Woodman Picked up a first clean sheet in 15 games last time out and will be looking to secure consecutive ones. Lowe has stuck by him ever since his move to the club.

RCB: Jordan Storey No sign of Storey being dropped, unless he is fatigued and due a breather. Lowe could shift Jack Whatmough across to right centre-back if that is the case.

CB: Jack Whatmough Only just back from a hamstring injury, but started and impressed at Carrow Road and will therefore be keen to contribute again - after a slow start to life at Deepale.

LCB: Liam Lindsay The big Scot is more at home in the centre of defence, so the decisions on Whatmough and Storey will dictate where he plays. In the side week-in-week-out for North End, so Lowe will likely look to get him in one way or another.