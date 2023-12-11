Preston North End predicted team vs Huddersfield Town as Duane Holmes backed for start
PNE are back in Championship action on Tuesday night
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe could well rotate his team for Tuesday night's trip to Huddersfield Town.
The Lilywhites head into the midweek encounter on the back of a goalless draw at Norwich City, where Lowe made four changes. The PNE boss has regularly tinkered with his starting XI of late and it could be more of the same against the Terriers.
Having taken a cautious, organised approach at Carrow Road, the likes of Mads Frokjaer, Will Keane and ex-Huddersfield man Duane Holmes could all come into Lowe's thinking. There are also the recent returns of Jack Whatmough, Andrew Hughes and Ali McCann to consider.
Some, or all, of the trio may need to have their workloads managed after starting on Saturday. As for absentees, Milutin Osmajic (groin) and Emil Riis (knee) will likely miss out again - while Liverpool loan man Calvin Ramsay is a doubt due to Covid.
Here's our guess of the PNE team to take on Darren Moore's side.