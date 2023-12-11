Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe wants his side to build on Saturday's clean sheet at Norwich City - the first for his team in 15 games.

The Lilywhites defended in a compact shape for 90 minutes at Carrow Road, as North End earned a goalless draw after three successive defeats. It's a quick turnaround for Preston, who head to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night for their second of three games in seven days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With PNE's form having faltered across the last dozen games, Lowe has outlined the need for his team to get back to basics somewhat. North End's manager wanted the fundamentals doing right at Norwich and now sees clean sheets as a platform for improvement. It remains to be seen whether Preston will take a more expansive approach against the Terriers.

"I can't answer that question right now, because I'll move on to Huddersfield on the long journey home and we will put a game plan together for then," said Lowe. "But, we know Darren (Moore) is going to be solid, resolute and hard to beat isn't he? So, we will put that game plan together, but whatever we need to do to keep building and getting points, we will do.

"I think last time we came off the back of a week like we had, we got a draw, then another draw against Southampton - where we probably should've won. We then lost at Hull and went and had two good games against Coventry and Blackburn - two wins. So, it's all building blocks and we know what we need to do - keep collecting points.