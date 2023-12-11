'We know' - Ryan Lowe targeting small Preston North End steps as Huddersfield Town await
PNE drew 0-0 at Norwich City on Saturday afternoon and it's the Terriers up next
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe wants his side to build on Saturday's clean sheet at Norwich City - the first for his team in 15 games.
The Lilywhites defended in a compact shape for 90 minutes at Carrow Road, as North End earned a goalless draw after three successive defeats. It's a quick turnaround for Preston, who head to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night for their second of three games in seven days.
With PNE's form having faltered across the last dozen games, Lowe has outlined the need for his team to get back to basics somewhat. North End's manager wanted the fundamentals doing right at Norwich and now sees clean sheets as a platform for improvement. It remains to be seen whether Preston will take a more expansive approach against the Terriers.
"I can't answer that question right now, because I'll move on to Huddersfield on the long journey home and we will put a game plan together for then," said Lowe. "But, we know Darren (Moore) is going to be solid, resolute and hard to beat isn't he? So, we will put that game plan together, but whatever we need to do to keep building and getting points, we will do.
"I think last time we came off the back of a week like we had, we got a draw, then another draw against Southampton - where we probably should've won. We then lost at Hull and went and had two good games against Coventry and Blackburn - two wins. So, it's all building blocks and we know what we need to do - keep collecting points.
"The performance (at Norwich) from everyone who started to those who came on, was different class. And we've got to find a way to keep doing that. And as I've said, it's small building blocks: getting a clean sheet, with no goals at one end, you've then got every chance of getting a goal at the other end hopefully."