Preston North End have suffered 11 defeats since the end of September and are demonstrating relegation form

Preston North End fans on social media have been giving their verdicts on today’s 2-0 defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light – and it’s stating the obvious to say they’re not happy.

After witnessing their side lose to the Black Cats – the Lilywhites’ 11th defeat in the Championship since September 30 and their second on the bounce this festive period following a 2-1 win against 10-man Leeds – the natives are getting restless.

Boss Ryan Lowe, who received a vote of confidence from club owner Craig Hemmings and director Peter Ridsdale prior to Christmas, is the focus of their attention, with many believing a change in management is desperately needed if PNE’s season is to be saved.

The Lilywhites currently find themselves 11th in the table ahead of today’s 3pm kick-offs. Just five points separate them from the play-off places. But with just Rotherham displaying worst form over the past 10 match days, it’s worrying times for members of the Deepdale faithful who are unhappy with what’s been on show from their side in recent months.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter, after today’s final whistle.

@DavidDawson__: Loosing a game 2-0 and coming out like that for the second half. I feel sorry for the travelling faithful, that wasn’t even a performance worthy of a wage. From players and management, absolutely shocking.

@Harrybrads01: Club + fans have backed this manager more than any other in recent times. Now we’re worse off in the league than years prior + data shows we are facing a downwards spiral. Worst part is, Lowe isn’t accepting this reality at all. If he can’t see what we see, he has to go.

@AJPNEFC: 4 wins in our last 19 games. No other manager survives that.

@CarlCharnley: This squad is far better than results and performances we’ve been seeing. The clear problem with Lowe we have the 2nd worse attack and 2nd worse defence so what on earth are they working on in training I do think we need a clear out In defence.

@S_D224: Unacceptable. At the end the day the club has no ambition. They’re quite comfortable at being mediocre mid-table side. Ultimately results matter in football and for Ryan the stats are concerning. Time for a change I think. We just look so stale at the moment.

@Ben78242083: 4 wins in 19. 4 defeats in 5. 23rd for offensive stats. Moving the ball sideways and backwards. The idea that the brand “winning football” is the motto is a joke.

@matt_pnefc: Didn’t even lay a glove on them.

@pickup147: That start to the season will be the only reason that we won't be relegated.

@Elonmuskthesce1: I can just about remember when I watched us and thought yeah we can score goals. The football is atrocious.

@Thomas_Langman: Sadly time for a change of management & coaches. Football long been unattractive / unimaginative & atrocious results inevitable. Majority of fan base has turned against Lowe who has been unable to get best out of players. 11 defeats & minus 13 goal difference unacceptable.

@DrJonesPNE: I've been patient but it's time. Throwing 3 strikers on and hoping for the best is not a plan.

@PASTA_Mick: He's got to go. Still doesn't know his best XI and players are underperforming.