'Turned it off. New year, same old North End' - the Preston verdict as Sunderland take 2-0 lead into break at Stadium of Light
PNE are 2-0 down at the break at the Stadioum of Light
Preston North End fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the Lilywhite’s first-half performance at Sunderland.
Ryan Lowe’s side trail 2-0 at the break following Black Cats goals from Alex Prtichard and Nazariy Rusyn. Here’s what supporters on X, formerly Twitter have been saying…
@LewPNE16: Turned it off.
@DelodgerRoger: New year same old problems, nobody closing down and putting the tackles in Sunderland walking right through us..and as the commentators are saying we are having plenty of the ball but doing nothing with it, sideways and backwards creating very little.
@Pneawaydays: Need some changes on this HT. No where near good enough.
@Original_Moldo: How many times this season has Jordan Storey allowed attackers to breeze past him without being able to stop them? Some of these players are getting away with murder on a weekly basis without consequence.
@VickieJo79: New year, same old North End time for Lowe to pack his bags.
@mralexbarker: Can't wait to see what plan Lowe has up his sleeve for the second half.
@CasualsNorthern: The pace we play at was always going to get punished. If we’re gonna play walking football, might aswell get lads out there that play it every week.