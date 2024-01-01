Liam Millar in action

Preston North End issued a statement supporting manager Ryan Lowe prior to Boxing Day, but the New Year's Day loss to Sunderland will only keep the questions coming as to where exactly this is going for the Lilywhites. This was a dragged out, drab defeat in which Michael Beale's side never looked like losing after scoring, despite there being 80 minutes left to play. For PNE, it is now four wins in 19 games after a performance that looked more and more like a team going through the motions as the contest progressed.

The Lilywhites, fresh from a quiet New Year's Eve in preparation of Monday's early kick off, did show some positive intent early doors. The Stadium of Light was basked in Sunderland sunshine but supporters still needed warming up - and the opening exchanges were engaging. PNE's boss had made three changes to his team, with Mads Frokjaer handed a first start in eight games and captain Alan Browne moved over to the right - in the same 4-1-4-1 shape Preston finished 2023 playing. Jordan Storey and Evans were also brought in.

As far as individual quality goes in the Championship, Jack Clarke is up there with the best in the business - and any attempts to quieten him nearly went straight out the window. Sunderland kept the ball alive after Liam Lindsay's sliding interception and the flat footed Clarke prodded the ball just wide of the far corner. North End then flew down the other end and were denied the opener, as Anthony Patterson pushed Ben Whiteman's left footed snapshot over at full stretch. An early goal did feel like it was in the air and the home faithful were brought to their feet on 10 minutes.

Ryan Lowe's side do a lot of debriefing and when it comes to analysing Alex Pritchard's early piledriver, there will be plenty of disappointment at Euxton. The number 21 - a seasoned pro and highly technical operator - was allowed all the time in the world to pick his spot, which he did emphatically from distance. That said, Andrew Hughes, Liam Lindsay and Freddie Woodman all had opportunities to prevent. The remainder of the half was all huff and puff on Preston's part, but they looked destined to head in at half time still in the game at one-nil. That was until the all action Clarke left Ali McCann and Jordan Storey for dead after 44 minutes and rolled the ball across for Nazariy Rusyn - who got goal side of Lindsay and flicked home first time.

The next goal in the match was going to be vital and Rusyn's first one for the Black Cats dealt a hammer-blow to any hopes of a PNE comeback. Liam Millar called Patterson into straightforward action six minutes into the second half, after some patient play in and around Sunderland's 18 yard box. From there, the clash descended into somewhat of a non-event, with the yellow shirts still out there running but ultimately carrying little threat. With 25 minutes of normal time to play, Ched Evans and McCann both made way having struggled - but Sunderland were organised, all too comfortable and that did not change until Oliver Langford's eventual final whistle. It may be a new year for North End, but old habits die hard.

Attendance: 42,714