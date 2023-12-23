Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale (left) chats to manager Ryan Lowe before the match

Preston North End owner Craig Hemmings and director Peter Ridsdale have released a joint club statement - in support of manager Ryan Lowe.

Pressure is growing on the North End boss, from the fan base, with the Lilywhites having won three of their last 16 matches - losing nine. Friday night's last gasp defeat at Swansea City followed the 1-5 loss to Watford, with Leeds United up at Deepdale on Boxing Day.

The statement, published on PNE's website, read: 'In tough times the club management is paid to take tough decisions, not easy decisions. The easy decision based on recent results would be to change our football manager. We are not blind to the fact that recent results have not been acceptable. We have however invested two years in our football management team and in building a competitive squad.

'Everyone at Euxton, football management, coaches, players and admin staff are working hard to move the club in the right direction. We believe it incumbent on ourselves to continue this work together to make it a success. Early season results show that we were going in the right direction.

'Without dwelling on decisions that could and should have fallen in our favour and as a result added points that we were denied, we believe that that this squad is capable of getting back to winning ways. Supporters can be the positive 12th man.

'Social media has its place in today’s world but frankly when used for abuse as opposed to constructive criticism it cannot be tolerated. We believe that our supporters can and will continue to demonstrate that they are our biggest asset.

'We are therefore asking you to respect our decision at this stage, to back our judgement and get behind the manager and the team in the fixtures ahead. Have a very Happy Christmas and thank you for your support during 2023. We look forward to seeing you at a sold out Deepdale on Boxing Day.'

When asked if he feels under pressure on Friday, Lowe said: "My pressure is on myself. I've got the backing of Peter and Craig, I always do. The pressure is on me. I want to do well for the football club. I want to make other people happy, so the pressure comes from me. I want to do the job to the best of my ability and I think I've done that for two years.