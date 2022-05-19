The goalkeeper was released by PNE last week and is now looking for a new club where he can get first-team games under his belt.

Hudson left Deepdale having made just one competitive appearance, that against Leeds United at Elland Road in December 2015 after loan keeper Jordan Pickford had been red-carded.

He’s been in and about the first-team squad since he was a teenager, in the main as third-choice keeper which was largely about providing cover and travelling to games just in case of a late injury to someone else.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mathew Hudson has been released by Preston North End

There were plenty of matches when he was named on the bench but bar that Leeds game, he didn’t get on to the pitch.

Hudson told the Lancashire Post: “Any keeper will tell you that being the No.3 is hard, mentally quite tough.

"You’re not expecting to play but you are expected to be ready. You travel to the games, train 100% Monday to Friday but with no match day experience on a Saturday.

"I have loved being at Preston, I started in the academy 10 years ago and have worked with so many talented people, made lots of friends.

"But this is probably the right time to move on, kick-on as a player and meet a different challenge.

"When I spoke to the manager he was very honest with me about the situation here. I had a good chat with Mike Pollitt our goalkeeper coach too which was very helpful.

"Now is the right time to go and get games somewhere else, get on with the next stage of my career.

"I’m still young for a goalkeeper and it’s about the next step for me.”

Hudson hopes to get himself fixed-up with a new club quite soon.

The 23-year-old has trained with an impressive list of keepers in his time – Pickford, Sam Johnstone, Thorsten Stuckmann, Declan Rudd and Daniel Iversen to name but a few. Now it’s about more time on the pitch.

"There has been a bit of interest, a couple of clubs have spoken to me,” said Hudson.