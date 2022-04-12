Goalkeeper back at Preston North End after Bamber Bridge loan spell
Goalkeeper Mathew Hudson is back at Preston North End after being recalled from his loan spell at Bamber Bridge.
Hudson joined Brig at the start of March for a month and the loan was then extended until the end of the season.
However, PNE were forced to recall him last week and Brig boss Jamie Milligan signed former Chorley keeper James Aspinall as a replacement.
The reason for Hudson’s being summoned back to Deepdale was illness to Daniel Iversen in the build-up to the derby win against Blackpool.
Iversen had a stomach bug which a couple of others in the squad have since suffered from.
It’s understood that Iversen was touch and go to face Blackpool but recovered sufficiently to play.
Had the Dane not made it, Connor Ripley would have started with Hudson needed for the bench.
North End manager Ryan Lowe did make a passing reference to Iversen in the press conference after the Blackpool game when talking about an injury to Ched Evans.
Lowe said: “Daniel wasn’t feeling great before the game but got through it.”
Hudson, who is out of contract in the summer, cannot be loaned out again this season as the transfer window for non-league clubs closed at the end of March.
With Brig being part-time, Hudson was still training with North End during the loan spell.
He remains in PNE’s 25-man squad registered with the EFL.
Southport-born Hudson came through PNE’s academy and made his only first-team appearance as a substitute against Leeds United in December 2015.