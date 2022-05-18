'Absolutely humbled' - Preston North End thank fans for strong sales of season cards

Around 5,500 season cards have been sold over the last few weeks, a good number of those to fans who didn’t buy one for the campaign just finished.

With the early bird offer running until close of business of June 4, North End hope to break through the 10,000 mark which would be an excellent response from the fanbase.

PNE supporters have played their part in helping market season tickets and the early-bird discount by doing leaflets drops at homes and businesses throughout the city and surrounding areas.

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale (right) with manager Ryan Lowe

North End director Ridsdale who runs the club on a day-to-day basis, told the Lancashire Post: “We have been absolutely humbled by the way our supporters have taken on the season ticket campaign.

"To see the social media posts are them being out and about distributing leaflets and urging supporters who haven’t yet made a decision to buy, is fantastic.

"I would like on behalf of everyone at the club to thank supporters for the way they have engaged.

"If the numbers who have bought season tickets are anything to go by, it has worked.

"I think our fanbase in the main are more engaged than they have ever been with us. We are very thankful for the way the supporters have risen to the occasion and worked with us.

"I think we have got about three weeks to go of the early bird offer and we are well over 5,000 season tickets sold. I think we started last season with just over 7,000.

"If we could break 10,000 plus this year, that would be fantastic. I don’t know the last time we did that but it certainly wasn’t in my time here.”

Boosting the numbers at Deepdale has been a keen focus of Ryan Lowe since his appointment last December.

There were healthy-sized crowds for the Blackpool, Blackburn and Middlesbrough games in recent weeks.

Ridsdale said: “The club knows it has got people behind them, Ryan will be excited by that, the players will be.