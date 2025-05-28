Pol Valentin has been linked with a move to Preston North End | Getty Images

Preston North End and Derby are reportedly interested in Sheffield Wednesday defender who is set to leave Owls on a free transfer

Preston North End are ‘winning the push’ for the signature of Sheffield Wednesday defender Pol Valentin.

That’s according to our sister title The Sheffield Star, who claim the Lilywhites are not keen on the 28-year-old Spanaird, but are also leading the race for his services.

The same report states that fellow Championship side Derby County also hold an interest in the full-back - as do some unnamed clubs in Spain.

However, with the soon-to-be out-of-contact player believed to be keen to remain in the Championship, it’s understood North End could be the ones to benefit if his two-year stint in England continues.

Pol Valentin’s time at Hillsborough

Valentin has featured 77 times for Wednesday and scored two goals since his move from Sporting Gijon in the summer of 2023.

This season, the right-sided defender played 34 games for the Owls as they finished 12th in the Championship table - eight points better off than the 20th-placed Lilywhites.

But he didn’t feature in any of Danny Rohl’s side's last three games of the season and was told at the end of the campaign that he was allowed to leave Hillsborough on a free transfer.

That’s despite the South Yorkshire side having the option of an additional 12 months on his current contract.

Pol Valentin’s message to Sheffield Wednesday fans

Confirming his Wednesday departure on social media, Valentin said it was not his decision to leave.

He posted: “I never thought I'd have to write these words,” he said. “But after two unforgettable seasons, the time has come to say goodbye to Sheffield Wednesday. I arrived two years ago full of excitement and hope for a new chapter, and I leave with just one feeling: gratitude.

“A sincere thank you to Sheffield Wednesday and everyone involved for giving me the opportunity to play in England - and not just anywhere, but at such a historic club. It's been a privilege to wear this badge and to grow both as a footballer and as a person in an environment that made me feel at home from day one. There were tough moments along the way, but I always felt like I belonged here.

“Thanks to every single fan for the love, the unwavering support, and for making me feel part of this big family. I'll never be able to fully express how much your affection has meant to me - both at Hillsborough and everywhere else. I've always tried to give my all, on and off the pitch, because I quickly realised that this club deserves nothing less.

“Leaving wasn't my decision, but I walk away with my head held high and a heart full of memories that I'll carry with me forever - like last season’s incredible survival, when almost no one believed in us. Sheffield is and will always be a part of me. Thank you for everything, Owls. I hope this isn't goodbye, but see you soon.”

PNE’s quick start to transfer window

Daniel Iversen | Ian Robinson

Pol Valentin is the second right full-back to be linked with a move to Preston North End following the conclusion of the 2024-25 Championship season.

Hull City’s Cody Drameh is also on boss Paul Heckingbottom’s radar, with North End seeing a bid for the former Leeds man rejected.

The Tigers value Drameh - who is free to leave the MKM Stadium this summer at around £1m, which is a figure PNE are yet to agree to.

Heckingbottom has already signed two player this summer - left-sided former Stoke midfielder Jordan Thompson and Leicester keeper Daniel Iversen, both of whom have arrived on free transfers,

