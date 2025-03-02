19 fantastic photos as Preston North End fans celebrate FA Cup triumph over rivals Burnley

By Pepe Lacey
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 18:00 BST

PNE saw off Lancashire rivals Burnley in Saturday’s FA Cup fifth-round clash.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in 59 years after the 3-0 win at Deepdale.

A dominant first half performance saw the Lilywhites take a two-goal lead into half time before Will Keane sealed the victory with his strike on 73 minutes.

The North End head coach was impressed with his side’s performance and spoke of his excitement, with his side one win away from a trip to Wembley.

Heckingbottom said post-match: “It is a big deal for the club, the fans. I found it hard to believe (it’s the first quarter-final since 1966) for a club with this history and the teams that Preston have had over the years. We've won today and the excitement around what's next, the potential of what's next, it's a different feel, a different buzz - and that's why I love the cup competitions.”

With Deepdale rocking on Saturday afternoon, check out our fan gallery from the triumph courtesy of Getty Images and CameraSport.

Fans were in delight at Deepdale as North End reached the quarter finals for the first time since 1966 after a 3-0 win against Burnley.

1. PNE fan gallery

Fans were in delight at Deepdale as North End reached the quarter finals for the first time since 1966 after a 3-0 win against Burnley. Photos: GettyImages | AFP via Getty Images

Fans were in delight at Deepdale as North End reached the quarter finals for the first time since 1966 after a 3-0 win against Burnley. Photos: CameraSport

2. PNE fan gallery

Fans were in delight at Deepdale as North End reached the quarter finals for the first time since 1966 after a 3-0 win against Burnley. Photos: CameraSport | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Fans were in delight at Deepdale as North End reached the quarter finals for the first time since 1966 after a 3-0 win against Burnley. Photos: GettyImages

3. PNE fan gallery

Fans were in delight at Deepdale as North End reached the quarter finals for the first time since 1966 after a 3-0 win against Burnley. Photos: GettyImages | Getty Images

Fans were in delight at Deepdale as North End reached the quarter finals for the first time since 1966 after a 3-0 win against Burnley. Photos: GettyImages

4. PNE fan gallery

Fans were in delight at Deepdale as North End reached the quarter finals for the first time since 1966 after a 3-0 win against Burnley. Photos: GettyImages | Getty Images

