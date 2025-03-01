Preston North End 3-0 Burnley RECAP as hosts reach FA Cup quarter-finals for first time since 1966
Ticket sales, or a lack of, had been a talking point in the build up to Saturday's fifth round FA Cup clash but Deepdale felt full enough and fired up as the two teams emerged for the 12:15 showdown. Two goalless draws had been played out between the Lancashire rivals this campaign but there had to be a winner here; the Lilywhites made a strong start and settled well, like a fortnight ago.
Milutin Osmajic was named in the PNE XI and booed by the sold-out away end, after Burnley players had refused to shake the Montengrin's hand pre-match. Clarets midfielder Hannibal Mejbri - left out on the day by visiting boss Scott Parker - made racism allegations against the forward. Those have been 'strongly refuted' by Osmajic and the FA's investigation remains ongoing.
A feisty atmosphere was always anticipated; Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom hoped for the best Deepdale atmosphere of the season so far. A early run and shot from Osmajic, in front of the Burnley faithful, resulted in a roar of boos and raised the decibels. From there the match drifted into a familiar, cagey state.
Burnley's remarkable defensive record has been well documented this season; perhaps it was always going to take some individual brilliance from a Preston player to break the deadlock. Former Claret Robbie Brady was the man to provide that on 31 minutes as he whipped a wonderful free-kick over the opposition wall and into the top right corner.
The first blow landed but still an awfully long way to go for Heckingbottom's men. There was, though, added zip about North End and the tie got even better for them one minute from time. Brad Potts was the man to slice Burnley's back line open - something rarely seen or written this season - and Osmajic took the ball in sharply before striking into the bottom left corner with brute force.
Half way there at the interval after a crucial clearance from Kaine Kesler-Hayden to deny Luca Koleosho - the Aston Villa loan man was exceptional on the day for the Lilywhites. The away side were second best over the 90 minutes but a vital save was needed from Freddie Woodman, to keep out North End nemesis Zian Flemming.
And with 17 minutes left to play, the game was signed, sealed and delivered courtesy of some more clinical centre-forward play from Will Keane - brought into the side on the day after his goal at Coventry City last time out. The away end filtered out in the closing stages and jubilation spread among the North End faithful, with Deepdale a picture as Preston got over the line and booked their place in the FA Cup final eight... it's been a while.
Attendance: 17,761 (5,646 away) PNE starting XI: Woodman; Kesler-Hayden, Lindsay, Gibson, Potts, McCann, Ledson (Greenwood 84'), Thordarson, Brady (Hughes 71'), Keane (Riis 76), Osmajic (Evans 84'). PNE unused subs: Cornell, Bauer, Meghoma, Tarry, Carroll.
FULL TIME: PNE 3-0 Burnley
North End are into the FA Cup quarter-final for the first time since 1966!
Goals from Brady, Osmajic and Keane... reaction to come from a brilliant day at Deepdale.
85' PNE changes (3-0)
Osmajic off for Evans.
Ledson off for Greenwood.
74' GOAL!!!!! PNE 3-0 Burnley
WILL KEANE SLOTS HOME!!!!
69' Double Burnley change (2-0)
Sarmiento and Foster make way for Edwards and Banel.
68' Into the book (2-0)
Sarmiento hacked down by Ledson who is cautioned.
67' Great save (2-0)
Sarmiento sets up Flemming for the first time shot and Woodman produces a superb one handed save to deny him.
65' PNE pushing (2-0)
North End continuing to ask questions of Burnley and get the ball into promising positions in the final third. There feels a third goal there for them. McCann’s shot is dragged wide.
58' Burnley subs (2-0)
Barnes, Flemming and Laurent replace Shelvey, Koleosho and Benson.
57' Through on goal (2-0)
Keane feeds the ball through to Kesler-Hayden but he drives his shot over and smashes the ground in frustration.
53' Excellent defending (2-0)
The ball has broken a few times for Burnley to counter attack but Kesler-Hayden has been there every time to thwart the Clarets.
Apologies for the late second half update... WiFi issues at Deepdale.
45' Brilliant defending (2-0)
Koleosho’s steered volley cleared on the line by Kesler-Hayden.
GOAL!!! PNE 2-0 Burnley
Osmajic gets in and rifles home after Potts’ defence splitting pass!
41' Just wide (1-0)
Koleosho nips in down the left and drives through the PNE but flashes his left footed effort wide.
40' Break in play (1-0)
Sonne receiving treatment here from the physio after coming off badly from a aerial dual with Brady.
31' GOAL!!!!!!!! PNE 1-0 Burnley
STRAIGHT INTO THE TOP CORNER FROM ROBBIE BRADY! WHAT A FREE-KICK!
30' Double booking (0-0)
Thordarson cautioned for dragging Sarmiento down on the byline. The free-kick is cleared by North End.
It’s worked forward and Ledson heads the ball through to Potts who takes the ball down on his chest and is scythed down by Pires.
21' First chance to shoot (0-0)
Benson, so dangerous cutting inside, manages to drift infield for the first time and is urged to shoot by the away fans. He obliges but fires his effort high and wide.
11' Routine for Hladky (0-0)
Osmajic is fouled near the left corner flag and Thordarson crosses the free-kick in.
It’s headed clear but recycled by Kesler-Hayden and Lindsay with the resulting volley from Potts watched all the way by Hladky and gathered.
