Will Keane, Milutin Osmajic and Robbie Brady were on the score sheet for PNE

Ticket sales, or a lack of, had been a talking point in the build up to Saturday's fifth round FA Cup clash but Deepdale felt full enough and fired up as the two teams emerged for the 12:15 showdown. Two goalless draws had been played out between the Lancashire rivals this campaign but there had to be a winner here; the Lilywhites made a strong start and settled well, like a fortnight ago.

Milutin Osmajic was named in the PNE XI and booed by the sold-out away end, after Burnley players had refused to shake the Montengrin's hand pre-match. Clarets midfielder Hannibal Mejbri - left out on the day by visiting boss Scott Parker - made racism allegations against the forward. Those have been 'strongly refuted' by Osmajic and the FA's investigation remains ongoing.

A feisty atmosphere was always anticipated; Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom hoped for the best Deepdale atmosphere of the season so far. A early run and shot from Osmajic, in front of the Burnley faithful, resulted in a roar of boos and raised the decibels. From there the match drifted into a familiar, cagey state.

Burnley's remarkable defensive record has been well documented this season; perhaps it was always going to take some individual brilliance from a Preston player to break the deadlock. Former Claret Robbie Brady was the man to provide that on 31 minutes as he whipped a wonderful free-kick over the opposition wall and into the top right corner.

The first blow landed but still an awfully long way to go for Heckingbottom's men. There was, though, added zip about North End and the tie got even better for them one minute from time. Brad Potts was the man to slice Burnley's back line open - something rarely seen or written this season - and Osmajic took the ball in sharply before striking into the bottom left corner with brute force.

Half way there at the interval after a crucial clearance from Kaine Kesler-Hayden to deny Luca Koleosho - the Aston Villa loan man was exceptional on the day for the Lilywhites. The away side were second best over the 90 minutes but a vital save was needed from Freddie Woodman, to keep out North End nemesis Zian Flemming.

And with 17 minutes left to play, the game was signed, sealed and delivered courtesy of some more clinical centre-forward play from Will Keane - brought into the side on the day after his goal at Coventry City last time out. The away end filtered out in the closing stages and jubilation spread among the North End faithful, with Deepdale a picture as Preston got over the line and booked their place in the FA Cup final eight... it's been a while.